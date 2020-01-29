Gerhard Watzinger Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,696,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,293,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

