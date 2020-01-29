Giant Hits One Day Volume of $3,525.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $90,374.00 and approximately $3,525.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.71, $50.68, $10.42 and $33.89.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010532 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118208 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000824 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,899,234 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,230 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.98, $33.89, $11.91, $50.68, $13.92, $7.59, $31.10, $5.63, $24.71, $70.83 and $10.42. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.