Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$29.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.42.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.47. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

