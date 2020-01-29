Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 655,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. 1,640,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

