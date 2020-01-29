Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Raised by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

