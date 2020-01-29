GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

