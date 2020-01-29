GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,967 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

