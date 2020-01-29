Global Currency Reserve Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,930.00 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $1,930.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022416 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,885,446 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

