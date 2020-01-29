Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

