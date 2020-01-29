Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.50% of Global Payments worth $272,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

GPN stock opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

