Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up 3.4% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.82. 45,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,368. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.49. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

