Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $2,473,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,160,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.96. 299,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

