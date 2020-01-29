Glu Mobile (GLUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.97 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.