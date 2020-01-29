Gnosis Price Tops $13.33 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Gnosis has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $49,284.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $13.33 or 0.00142875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, GOPAX, ABCC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Bitsane, Mercatox, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Poloniex, Kraken, BX Thailand, Liqui, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

