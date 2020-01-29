GoByte Market Cap Reaches $384,453.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. GoByte has a market capitalization of $384,453.00 and approximately $9,668.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,810,733 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

