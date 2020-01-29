GoChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.13 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinall, DragonEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,075,467,399 coins and its circulating supply is 895,577,718 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Coinall, Kucoin, Upbit, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

