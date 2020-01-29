Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,086,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $130.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

