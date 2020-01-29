Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

