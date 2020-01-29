Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $213.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

