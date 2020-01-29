Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.13 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,554,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,993,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after buying an additional 743,900 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

NYSE:OKE opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

