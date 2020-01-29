Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.32 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 29,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 157,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.