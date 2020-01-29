Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 18,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

