Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.