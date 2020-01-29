Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

