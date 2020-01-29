Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.31 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $160.99 and a one year high of $225.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

