Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.87. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

