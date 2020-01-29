Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.53. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

