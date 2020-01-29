Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.