Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,925 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average of $182.18. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

