Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 24,617 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

