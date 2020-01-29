Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,100 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

HYG opened at $87.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

