GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $17,074.00 and approximately $25,059.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

