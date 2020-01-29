GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

