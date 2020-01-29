Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,414. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

Several analysts recently commented on GORO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

