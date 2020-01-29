GoldCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $267,680.00 and approximately $837.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00645344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034536 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.