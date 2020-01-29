Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €169.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €169.00 ($196.51) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €148.55 ($172.73).

Shares of EPA SAF traded up €5.55 ($6.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €150.05 ($174.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.58. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

