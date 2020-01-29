Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $242.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day moving average of $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

