Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.12.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.12. 3,711,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average is $217.70. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

