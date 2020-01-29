Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $192.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.77. Apple has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

