Goodman Financial Corp Sells 1,924 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

