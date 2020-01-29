Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

