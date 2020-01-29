GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q4 guidance at $0.74-0.84 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.30-0.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.