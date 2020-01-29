Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stock analysts at Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “accumulate” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

