Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of GRC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $72,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.