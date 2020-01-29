Gossipcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $13,129.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,959,683 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

