Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $0. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

