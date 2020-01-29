Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.68 ($27.54).

FRA:GYC traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €23.26 ($27.05). 90,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.83.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

