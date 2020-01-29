Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 151,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

