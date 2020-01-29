Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $516,909.00 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,252,973,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,178,207 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.