Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 812,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 83,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $306.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

